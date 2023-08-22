County’s property values increase 5.64%

Boone County’s overall property valuations have increased for the second consecutive year and reached a record high of more than $2.5 billion for 2023-24.

After a smaller increase last year, the total valuation this year is up by $141,778,146 or 5.64 percent, reaching a new total of $2,509,642,804,

The new certified values were announced last week by County Assessor Dan Lueken, and will be used by governmental subdivisions in computing their new property tax requests.

The county’s total valuation had declined in fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22, but increased by 3.15 percent overall last year.

General inflation in property values was the primary factor in this year’s increase, Lueken said. There were double digit increases in city and village valuations.

Boone County’s valuation attributable to growth for 2023-24 is $31,322,223, an increase of about $12.5 million from last year’s growth of $18,783,815.

