Donna Kruse helps beautify Samaritan Estates grounds

Donna Kruse would love to be outdoors working with the plants if her age and health would allow.

Unfortunately, that isn’t possible due to health issues, so she contributes financially to create green landscaping on the grounds of Samaritan Estates Assisted Living Center in Albion.

Mrs. Kruse, 92, developed a love for plants, flowers and landscaping many years ago. She has been a resident of Samaritan Estates for nearly four years.

One day, while visiting with staff member Kim Michael, she learned that the area around the Samaritan Estates flagpole could use some improvement. She decided to sponsor the improvement there, and contacted Mike Webster at Green Turf in Albion to do the planting.

That project turned out well, so she decided to finance other projects on the grounds the past several years.

