Handicapped parking to be added at Zion Lutheran

Excavation is underway and trees have been removed to create space for handicapped parking stalls on the west side of Zion Lutheran Church along Fifth Street in Albion. About 12 parking spaces will be added.

Along with the parking, the church is adding handicapped accessible door openers at the west entrance, according to Church Council President Tom Dickey. That will lead into a new elevator to access all three levels of the church.

Eventually, the church plans to make the Sunday School level restroom handicapped accessible as well.