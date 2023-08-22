St. Edward

New teachers, staff join St. Edward Public Schools

August 22, 2023
Three new teachers and one new classified staff member have joined St. Edward Public Schools this year.
Carmen Choat is teaching third grade.
Jenna Lordemann is the new K-12 school counselor.
Molly Nelson is a preschool teacher.
Jan Green is the school bookkeeper.
