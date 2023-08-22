Three new teachers and one new classified staff member have joined St. Edward Public Schools this year.
Carmen Choat is teaching third grade.
Jenna Lordemann is the new K-12 school counselor.
Molly Nelson is a preschool teacher.
Jan Green is the school bookkeeper.
New teachers, staff join St. Edward Public Schools
