Newman Grove School has four new staff members

Four new staff members have joined Newman Grove Public Schools for the 2023-24 school year.

Audrey Wondercheck, a 2011 graduate of Newman Grove High School, will be teaching art, science and Family/Consumer Sciences this year.

Halle Plumbtree of Fullerton will be teaching K-12 physical educaion and health at Newman Grove. She will also coach junior high girls basketball, and junior high boys and girls track.

Travis McCloud, a native of Newman Grove and 2009 graduate of Newman Grove High School, will be teaching history and social studies this year.

Deloris McMillan of Albion will be working in the kitchen this year at Newman Grove Public Schools.

