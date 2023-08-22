Step back in time at Rae Valley Days this weekend

Farming techniques dating back 100 years or more will be featured at the 41st annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor & Horse Plowing Contest near Petersburg next weekend.

The show, set for Aug. 25-27, is also known as Rae Valley Days to many area residents.

Charlie’s Park west of Petersburg is the setting for the show each year. It will begin with a “tractorcade” of antique and classic tractors from Creston to Charlie’s Park. The tractors are expected to arrive by about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Their arrival will be followed by the traditional cream can supper. An open barn dance and music “jam” session will be held in the evening,

The show continues Saturday and Sunday with many “working events” on the grounds, including plowing, threshing, potato digging and saw milling just to name a few.

This year’s show will feature the Massey Harris brand of farm equipment, but all makes, models and ages of equipment are welcomed.

Complete story in the Aug. 23 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.