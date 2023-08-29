Big turnout for annual Trapper Davidson motorcycle run

Nearly 200 motorcycles follow a Newman Grove fire truck to begin the third annual Kevin “Trapper” Davidson Poker Run from Newman Grove last Saturday, Aug. 26.

The ride was sponsored by Fire & Iron MC Station 102 and South Side Lounge.

There were stops at Tavern 1888 in Lindsay for lunch, followed by Denile’s in Genoa, Overtime in Fullerton, The J in Albion and 386 Tap in Petersburg.