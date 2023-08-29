Boone County gets accolades from state foundation leader

“Boone County is a ray of light,” said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF).

He was speaking to area residents who attended a reception and dinner at the Cardinal Inn Event Center Thursday evening, Aug. 24, during a retreat for NCF board members and staff in Albion.

Yost said the county of 5,400 people is inspiring many other rural counties in the state.

“You are doing the right stuff so young families can come here,” he said. “You are doing things that people want to be a part of.”

After the NCF personnel had toured the Albion area earlier in the day, Yost went through a list of new and improved facilities in Albion and Boone County over the past 10 to 15 years.

