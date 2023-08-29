Minor injuries in roll-over accident near Petersburg

A driver sustained minor injuries in a roll-over accident west of Petersburg on Sunday, Aug. 27, at about 1:15 p.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident report stated that Brook Kinney of Petersburg was driving a Lincoln Navigator about 1.5 miles west and one-half mile north of Petersburg. While rounding a curve on 200th Avenue, the vehicle began to slide and entered the east ditch.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels at the edge of a corn field. There was extensive damage to the vehicle.

Kinney was the lone occupant in the vehicle, and was transported by Petersburg Fire & Rescue to the Boone County Health Center for treatment of minor injuries.