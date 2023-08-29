Newly remodeled Albion Pizza Hut holds ribbon cutting

Newly completed renovations were on display when Staab Management Co. reopened the Albion Pizza Hut with a ribbon cutting on Monday, Aug. 28.

Michelle Devine, l., and Lori Krohn, r., represented the Albion Chamber of Commerce. Staab Management officials present (back, l.-r.) were Mark Suzle, director of hospitality; Krissa Abraham, marketing director; Steve Scott, area coach, and Brett Klanecky, regional manager, with staff member P. J. Garrrison. Front row includes Dianna Finkral, local manager (cutting ribbon), with staff members Cassidy Boshen and Misty Bader.

Improvements include new decor throughout, new tables and chairs, renovated restrooms, LED lighting, flooring and new tiling.