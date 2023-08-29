Patriot’s Walk set in Albion Sept. 10

A “Remember 9/11 Patriot’s Walk” will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. in Fuller Park, Albion,

Sponsoring organizations are American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736, their auxiliaries, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders.

The group will gather under the southeast picnic shelter at Fuller Park. A trolley will be available for those who would like to ride.

After the walk, a free-will donation meal will be provided.

Everyone is encouraged to attend and honor the lives lost on 9/11.