St. Edward city property tax to increase with lower levy

City of St. Edward will have a modest 2.3 percent increase in property taxes for 2023-24, according to the city’s initial budget summary.

Total tax requirement for the coming year is listed at $130,748, an increase of $2,952 from last year’s total requirement of $127,796.

A large valuation increase mean’s the city’s tax rate will decline substantially for the 2023-24 fiscal year while raising more tax dollars.

