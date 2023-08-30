Caleb Poore named CEO of Boone County Health Center

Caleb Poore, currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Callaway District Hospital, Callaway, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boone County Health Center (BCHC) in Albion.

The BCHC Board of Directors announced the appointment Wednesday, Aug. 30. Poore is set to begin his duties in mid-October and will succeed Tanya Sharp, who resigned in April.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caleb Poore as the new President and CEO,” said Don Casper, chair of the BCHC Board of Directors. “With his proven track record of leadership and a deep understanding of the critical access and rural healthcare landscape, he was a great fit.”

After four months of searching and interviews, the health center’s board held a special meeting on Monday, August 28, to finalize the CEO selection. Poore accepted the position on August 29. He was selected from among more than 100 candidates.

The health center board said Poore understands rural life, being from and working in rural Nebraska for most of his life. As a qualified healthcare executive with over a decade of healthcare experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight.

He holds a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Bellevue University and an associate degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant from Clarkson College.

Complete story will appear in the Sept. 6 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.