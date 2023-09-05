AEDC lists priorities at strategic planning retreat

A retreat to plan for the next three years was held by the Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) Board of Directors and Executive Director Maggie Smith.

During this session, the board reviewed their development strategy, the AEDC mission statement, vision, by-laws and various other principles.

AEDC Development Strategy is: “To maintain and promote the Albion area by enhancing community resources for the creation and retention of jobs that contribute to the quality of life.”

The organization’s top four priorities are:

• Sudvision Development (Housing)

• Continued Funding of Development through LB 840 sales tax receipts and additional sources

• Developing a Creative District in Albion through a cooperative effort with the City of Albion and the Albion Area Arts Council

• Developing new ways to stimulate and develop Community Pride.