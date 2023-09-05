Creekside Redi-Mix operating at new location

A phone call more than two years ago has resulted in a ready mix concrete business opening in Boone County.

Creekside Redi-Mix, LLC began batch mixing of concrete at their new plant southeast of Albion last Friday, Sept. I.

Creekside has been operating since 2021, using the leased Boone County Concrete plant on Norco Road for mixing while their own plant was under construction.

Partners in the new venture are John Kennedy of rural Primrose and Lee Jeffres of Burwell.

John and Lee had become acquainted more than 15 years ago when Kennedy bought a dump truck from J effres.

Jeffres, who has owned and operated Loup Valley Redi-Mix LLC at Ord for the past eight years, was looking to expand his operation. He called Kennedy to find out if there might be an opportunity in the Boone County area.

Kennedy found a potential location southeast of Albion. He called back to Jeffres and asked if he would be interested in a partnership on a new concrete batch plant.

The two struck a deal, and the new business was formed.

