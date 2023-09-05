Investigator to speak here on local drug trends

“Local Drug Trends,” a program on illicit drugs in the area, will be presented by Jeremy Zywiec, drug investigator, on Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 10 a.m. in Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Due to construction, those attending are asked to park and enter through the east hospital ER doors.

Zywiec is an investigator with the Columbus Police Department and SNARE Drug Task Force.

This is a free 90-minute training intended to give the community knowledge of the substances found in rural Nebraska.

Participants will learn signs and symptoms of individuals using controlled substances, the different forms these substances are available in, and how they are affecting the citizens and youth of local communities.

The program is sponsored by Region 4 Behavioral Health System with state funding from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Behavioral Health.