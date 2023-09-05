A new concrete walking trail around the perimeter of the Newman Grove golf course has been completed by B & S Concrrete. The portion around the city park is yet to be completed.
The trail is eight feet wide and about one mile in length.
The Newman Grove City Council approved the $281,970 contract in April, and it will be paid for by federal ARPA funds. Completion is expected this fall.
New walking trail nears completion
A new concrete walking trail around the perimeter of the Newman Grove golf course has been completed by B & S Concrrete. The portion around the city park is yet to be completed.