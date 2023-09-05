Pullin’ for Patriots will be Sunday, Sept. 10

Newman Grove American Legion Post 73 will hold their sixth annual Pullin’ for Patriots Tractor Pull, tractor show and flea market on Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newman Grove ball field.

Tractor pull begins at 11:30 a.m. Kids tractor pull will be at 12:30 p.m. Meals will be available.

Proceeds are used for maintenance of the Newman Grove Veterans Memorial.