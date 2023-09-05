St. Edward School budget hearing set Monday, Sept. 11

New budget for St. Edward Public Schools shows a relatively small property tax increase of $90,908 or 2.98 percent.

The public budget hearing at St. Edward Public School will be next Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:45 p.m. in the school science room.

Due to a new state law, the school district will also be required to be represented at a joint public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Boone Central Public Schools Performance Gym.

The district’s 2023-24 budget includes a total property tax request of $3,131,743, compared to last year’s request of $3,040,835.

