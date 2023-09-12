Applied Connective Technologies will open new office in Lincoln Haymarket

Albion-based Applied Connective Technologies, a Nebraska-based managed technology services provider (MTSP), has announced that they are expanding and opening a fourth location in the Haymarket area, 701 P Street.

The company already has offices in Norfolk and Columbus, in addition to its long-time headquarters in Albion.

Ed Knott, company president and co-founder, explained that, though a physical office space in the vicinity isn’t necessary for an IT company to serve their customers—case in point, Applied Connective provides ongoing managed IT services to customers in every corner of the state as well as in Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City and more—they nevertheless felt strongly that Lincoln is where they ought to put down roots and open their fourth office.

