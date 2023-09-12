Boone County, City of Albion, St. Edward Schools to appear at joint public tax hearing

In accordance with state law, three Boone County governmental subdivisions will appear at a joint public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 19, due to property tax increases that triggered their appearance.

Boone County, the City of Albion, and St. Edward Public Schools are required to be represented at the hearing, which will be held Sept. 19 starting at 6 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym.

