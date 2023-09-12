Injured pelican rescued near Raeville

An injured pelican in the Raeville area resisted several attempts to catch it on Aug. 31, but area residents were finally able to catch and hold the big bird for transfer and treatment at the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Center in Omaha.

Helping with the rescue were neighbors JoAnn Mattner, Jim Bode, Ted and Kayden Bode.

The pelican had suffered a pelvic fracture and was unable to fly.

Unfortunately, it later died at the rehab center.

