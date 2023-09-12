Trinity Lutheran Church congregation and Sunday School of Newman Grove established a “Free Little Food Pantry” at the east door of the church.
It is open 24/7 and available to anyone in the community. Food drop-offs of unexpired non-perishable food items are always welcome.
Photo shows church members on hand for the food pantry opening last Sunday.
New walk-up food pantry opens in Newman Grove
Trinity Lutheran Church congregation and Sunday School of Newman Grove established a “Free Little Food Pantry” at the east door of the church.