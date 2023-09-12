Newman Grove students present at international soil/water conference

Newman Grove Public School students recently traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, to present information on the Shell Creek Watershed at the International Soil and Water Conservation Society Conference, held Aug. 6-9.

Three Newman Grove students – Zander Jarecki, Aleeya Morris and Halie Nelson – and three Schuyler Central High School students – Grant Arps, Max Arps, and Hayden Bailey – gave an oral symposia presentation and a poster presentation.

The Shell Creek watershed encompasses over 300,000 acres in portions of Boone, Madison, Platte, and Colfax counties in the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District. This area has a history of chronic flooding, soil erosion and poor water quality.

The Shell Creek Watershed Improvement Group has found success through more than 20 years of effort in promoting conservation measures to relieve these conditions.

