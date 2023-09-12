St. Edward Council covers wide range of topics

St. Edward City Council covered topics ranging from the new city budget to utility rates, billing schedule and potential swimming pool repairs during their meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The city’s 2023-24 budget and tax rate were adopted after public hearings.

The council decided that bills for water, sewer and garbage service will be going out every other month rather than quarterly. Higher rates for city utilities are to be finalized at the board’s October meeting.

Repair of leaks and cracks in the city swimming pool were discussed. The council is seeking a contractor to make the repairs.

Dirt work for a street extension was also approved.

