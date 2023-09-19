Albion Runza® has new interior decor

Albion’s Runza® restaurant recently completed a full interior remodel, and manager Justin Ritterbush said he is excited about the results.

“This was the first complete interior remodel, except for repainting, in the 17 years our store has been open,” said Justin. “It was a really good improvement.”

The renovations were completed in late August during a span of slightly less than two weeks. The store now has new tables, chairs, countertops, cabinets and flooring.

Justin and his wife, Brooke, moved to Albion in May of 2000, when Justin took over management of the store. Brooke helped there before the school year started. She is now the elementary Special Education teacher at Boone Central.

