Boone County Junior High Rodeo will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, at the indoor Niewohner Arena and outdoor arena on the fairgrounds.
This is the second annual junior high rodeo hosted in Boone County. Events will begin at 9 a.m. both days, and there is no admission charge.
More than 100 contestants in fifth through eighth grades are expected to compete in a full slate of rodeo events.
The Niewohner Arena will also host the Sandhills Edge Stock Dog Trials on Sept. 30, and there is no admission charge.
Junior High rodeo set here this weekend
Boone County Junior High Rodeo will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, at the indoor Niewohner Arena and outdoor arena on the fairgrounds.