Junior High rodeo set here this weekend

Boone County Junior High Rodeo will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, at the indoor Niewohner Arena and outdoor arena on the fairgrounds.

This is the second annual junior high rodeo hosted in Boone County. Events will begin at 9 a.m. both days, and there is no admission charge.

More than 100 contestants in fifth through eighth grades are expected to compete in a full slate of rodeo events.

The Niewohner Arena will also host the Sandhills Edge Stock Dog Trials on Sept. 30, and there is no admission charge.