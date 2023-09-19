Kevin Patzel of rural Newman Grove was appointed as a new member of the Newman Grove School Board Monday night, Sept. 18.
During the meeting, the board also adopted the school district’s 2023-24 budget and approved a maximum amount of $28,000 for purchase of a new scoreboard at the football field.
Kevin Patzel is new NG School Board member
