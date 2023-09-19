Larson family license plate collection spans 100 years

It all started when Albert Larson saved his first vehicle license plate ever issued by the State of Nebraska in 1915.

Back then, only one license plate was issued per vehicle, and they were heavy gauge steel.

Once the collection was started in 1915, Albert (born in 1891) continued it each year until his death in the early 1960s. The collection then left the immediate family for a few years and was acquired by Henry Thorberg.

Dean Larson, Albert’s son, acquired the license plates back from Henry a few years later and kept adding to it.

Now kept in the service station building on the Boone County Museum grounds, the oldest license plates are mounted on a display board, with dates running from 1915 to 1966.

