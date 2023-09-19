Tractor pulling competitions for both adults and children were featured at Newman Grove’s annual “Pullin’ for Patriots” event last Sunday, Sept. 18, at the local ball fields.
This was the sixth annual event to raise funds for maintenance of the Newman Grove Veterans Memorial.
Above, Tom Hamling of Albion pulls with his antique Oliver tractor.
‘Pulls’ for adults and children featured at Newman Grove
