St. Edward parent-teacher conferences set Thursday, Sept. 21

Parent-Teacher Conferences are scheduled this Thursday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 8 p.m. for all grades at St. Edward Public Schools.

St. Edward FFA is planning an Ag Olympics for students that day starting at 12:15 p.m.

An early dismissal for students is planned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

There will be no classes for students on Friday, Sept. 22, which will be a teacher work day.