Three injured in Highway 39 crash

Three vehicle occupants were transported with injuries after a two-vehicle collision south of Albion on Highway 39 at 6:42 p.m. last Friday, Sept. 15.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigated the accident 1.8 miles south of Albion involving a northbound 1991 Dodge Dakota driven by Brian Shanle of St. Edward, and a 2006 Ford pickup driven by Jason Bauld of Albion with a passenger, Richard Bauld, 81, of Albion.

The Sheriff’s report stated the Bauld pickup had pulled onto Highway 39 from between two corn fields and was attempting to turn northbound. The Shanle vehicle collided with the passenger side of the Bauld vehicle, which caused multiple airbags to deploy.

All three occupants sustained injuries and were transported to Boone County Health Center by Albion Rescue and St. Edward Rescue.

