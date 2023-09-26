Albion will be hosting a bus tour from Columbus next Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The bus trip, sponsored by Central Community College, is similar to a trip last fall that went from Albion to Columbus, with stops in other communities along the way.
It is intended to familarize tour-goers with what is available in area communities.
The bus is expected to bring nearly 40 people. It will arrive at 10:30 a.m., and there will be time for shopping in downtown stores, with a stop planned at 3 C’s Cleveland’s Restaurant for lunch, as well as a stop at Hwy. 14 Brewing Company.
Businesses wanting to provide promotional items for attendees should drop them off at LoCo’s by today, Sept. 27.
Bus tour from Columbus coming to Albion Oct. 4
