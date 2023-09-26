Bus tour from Columbus coming to Albion Oct. 4

Albion will be hosting a bus tour from Columbus next Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The bus trip, sponsored by Central Community College, is similar to a trip last fall that went from Albion to Columbus, with stops in other communities along the way.

It is intended to familarize tour-goers with what is available in area communities.

The bus is expected to bring nearly 40 people. It will arrive at 10:30 a.m., and there will be time for shopping in downtown stores, with a stop planned at 3 C’s Cleveland’s Restaurant for lunch, as well as a stop at Hwy. 14 Brewing Company.

Businesses wanting to provide promotional items for attendees should drop them off at LoCo’s by today, Sept. 27.