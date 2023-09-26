Cornhusker PPD marks 80 years of service

Cornhusker Public Power District celebrated 80 years of providing customers safe, affordable, and reliable electricity with three open house celebrations.

Customers were treated to a free hot dog and brat lunch on September 6 at the Columbus warehouse, September 7 at the Fullerton Service Center, and September 8 at the Albion Service Center.

During the open houses, customers were able to view Cornhusker Public Power District’s equipment, watch hot line demonstrations, play plinko to win prizes, view old photos of the district, and visit with staff members

Cornhusker Rural Public Power District was formed on January 1, 1943.