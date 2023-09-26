Fitness Center is current focus at The Village Campus

Many improvements have been made in the fitness center at the Petersburg Village Campus, and more are yet to come.

The Petersburg Community Foundation became the official owner of the former local school building in March of 2022, and immediately started a fundraising campaign with a goal of $350,000 to repurpose the building as the Village Campus.

The gym, fitness center, concession area and locker rooms became a top priority for renovations. Fitness center improvements began with donations of exercise machines and cardio equipment from area residents.

Based on feedback received from members, the foundation has a current fund-raiser for additional specific fitness center needs.

The goals for this equipment are to help residents and visitors move, recover and improve their overall health.

Items to be added include a 3-4 person sauna and cold plunge tubs to help with recovery and relaxation. Also under consideration is the addition of a golf simulator, which would be available to members and non-members. There are two possible locations in the east wing for this simulator.

Complete story in the Sept. 27 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.