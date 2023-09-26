John Krohn of Albion part of governor’s recent trade mission

Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) recently was represented by board members who attended three different international trade missions during early September. The three trade missions included visits to Vietnam, South Korea and Japan.

John Krohn, NCB District 7 director from Albion, joined Governor Pillen in South Korea and Japan on his trade mission from Sept. 5-12.

During the 10-day journey to South Korea and Japan, the Nebraska delegation engaged in high-level meetings with government officials, key customers of Nebraska agriculture products, leaders of manufacturing companies and investors in Nebraska’s clean energy sector.

“This mission is well worth the time away from the farm; after returning home I have a newfound understanding of the direct impact my corn and product can have,” said Krohn. “While at a restaurant distribution company that was looking into purchasing U.S. products, I showed them photos of my family and operation. Their reactions to seeing photos of my farm and the face-to-face communication helped them to make a connection to where the food comes from. Creating connections versus an online search can change the entire conversation and decision. Each interaction validated NCB’s goals and mission.”

Complete story in the Sept. 27 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.