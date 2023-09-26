Newman Grove FFA host Farm Safety Day

Newman Grove FFA hosted its annual Farm Safety Day program for elementary students from Newman Grove and Lindsay Holy Family last Thursday, Sept. 21, in front of the school.

The chapter had help from area farmers who provided both equipment and farm animals to enhance the experience for students.

This year’s theme for National Farm Safety Week was “No One Can Take Your Place.”

The event included booths that highlighted grain bin safety, pesticide and chemicals, tractor and PTO precautions, and ATVs. There was also a petting zoo which stressed the importance of safety around large and small animals.

