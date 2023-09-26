Newman Grove

Newman Grove Homecoming set next week

September 26, 2023
Newman Grove Public Schools will be celebrating Fall Homecoming next week, with the coronation and dance set for Saturday, Oct. 7.
Dress-Up Days
• Monday, Oct. 2 – Barbie and Ken Day (Pink Out)
• Tuesday, Oct. 3 – Students dress like a teacher; teachers dress like a student
• Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Blue and White, Bluejay Spirit Day
• Thursday, Oct. 5 – Hawaiian and Beach Day
• Friday, Oct. 6 – Mathlete vs. Athlete Day.
Homecoming Court
The Homecoming court and candidates are as follows:
• Freshman – Allyx Forre and Dylan Luetkenhaus
• Sophomores – Kailey Patzel and Owen Kaufman
• Juniors – Emily Schlecht and Tony Petersen
• King candidates are seniors Giles Deeder, Trent Patzel and Austin Wiese
• Queen candidates are: Christyan Anderson, Carmen Montoya and Cora Patzel.
Doors open Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. with the coronation to follow. The dance will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Downtown Pep Rally
The annual pep rally in downtown Newman Grove will be Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 2 p.m.