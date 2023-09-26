St. Edward FFA continues busy fall schedule

St. Edward FFA Chapter is continuing its busy fall schedule this week with a Careers in Ag Day on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 was National Teach Ag Day, and the chapter sponsored an Ag Olympics event. Four contestants competed in six events. Ryan Cumming was the winner in the hay bale toss and hammering nails; Bentley Roan won for roping a horse, milking a cow and apple bobbing. Diego Herrera-Frias was the winner in the horse race. Overall Ag Olympics champion was Bentley Roan.

