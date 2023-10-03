Albion Area Arts Council plans Fall Festival this Sunday

Albion Area Arts Council (AAAC) has scheduled a Fall Festival event this Sunday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the HWY 14 Brewing Company in Albion.

The public is invited to meet the new AAAC board members, and complete their membership sign-ups and renewals for 2023-24.

The event will inclulde a soup and cider bar, displays by local crafters and artisans, and a photo booth.