Boone Central Spirit Week will be next week

Boone Central Public Schools will be celebrating the annual Spirit Week and Color Day, Oct. 8-14, with special daily events throughout the week.

Wall decorating will be Sunday, Oct. 8, with special dress days throughout the week.

Home volleyball will be Tuesday, Oct. 10, against Fullerton, and Thursday, Oct. 12, against Hartington CC. Boone Central football will play a key game at Pierce on Friday night, Oct. 13.

Color Day coronation and dance will be Saturday evening, Oct. 14.