Fall Homecoming Week underway at Newman Grove

Newman Grove Public Schools will be celebrating Fall Homecoming next week, with the coronation and dance set for Saturday, Oct. 7.

Dress-Up Days

• Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Blue and White, Bluejay Spirit Day

• Thursday, Oct. 5 – Hawaiian and Beach Day

• Friday, Oct. 6 – Mathlete vs. Athlete Day.

Homecoming Court

The Homecoming court and candidates are as follows:

• Freshman – Allyx Forre and Dylan Luetkenhaus

• Sophomores – Kailey Patzel and Owen Kaufman

• Juniors – Emily Schlecht and Tony Petersen

• King candidates are seniors Giles Deeder, Trent Patzel and Austin Wiese

• Queen candidates are: Christyan Anderson, Carmen Montoya and Cora Patzel.

Doors open Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. with the coronation to follow. The dance will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Pep Rally

The annual pep rally in downtown Newman Grove will be Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 2 p.m.