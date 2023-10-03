Newman Grove Public Schools will be celebrating Fall Homecoming next week, with the coronation and dance set for Saturday, Oct. 7.
Dress-Up Days
• Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Blue and White, Bluejay Spirit Day
• Thursday, Oct. 5 – Hawaiian and Beach Day
• Friday, Oct. 6 – Mathlete vs. Athlete Day.
Homecoming Court
The Homecoming court and candidates are as follows:
• Freshman – Allyx Forre and Dylan Luetkenhaus
• Sophomores – Kailey Patzel and Owen Kaufman
• Juniors – Emily Schlecht and Tony Petersen
• King candidates are seniors Giles Deeder, Trent Patzel and Austin Wiese
• Queen candidates are: Christyan Anderson, Carmen Montoya and Cora Patzel.
Doors open Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. with the coronation to follow. The dance will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Downtown Pep Rally
The annual pep rally in downtown Newman Grove will be Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 2 p.m.
Fall Homecoming Week underway at Newman Grove
