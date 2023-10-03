Fire destroys combine near Petersburg

A combine harvesting soybeans east of Petersburg was destroyed by fire last Sunday, Oct. 1.

Wally Scholl of Petersburg was operating the machine when an apparent spark in the feeder house ignited dry material inside the combine and quickly engulfed the machine.

Scholl was able to exit the combine and was not injured.

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Departament was called to the scene at 5:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Boomer Baumgartner said the combine was a total loss, and about an acre of soybeans were destroyed.