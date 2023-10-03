St. Edward native to be Harvest of Harmony Grand Marshal

St. Edward native Diane Miller has been chosen Grand Marshal for the 81st annual Harvest of Harmony Parade this Saturday, Oct. 7.

Miller was selected by the Harvest of Harmony Committee to lead the parade this year because of her lifelong involvement in teaching and working with children.

Her career started in education. She taught in seven different schools in the Central Nebraska area, while spending many of her summers working with Grand Island Parks & Recreation as a lifeguard and water safety instructor.

Miller later transitioned from working in the classroom to the role of Facility Manager for Grand Island’s Island Oasis when it opened in 1993. She remained in that position for 30 years and retired in 2022, but not before earning the title of ‘Waterpark Queen’ from her coworkers.

In addition, Miller was on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters for several years and taught in Youth Leadership Tomorrow.

The annual parade through downtown Grand Island begins at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, with more than 200 entries. Area marching bands performing will include St. Edward, Boone Central and Fullerton.