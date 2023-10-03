Stock dog trials bring entries here from several states

Stock dog handlers from as far away as Texas and New Mexico tested their dogs at the annual Sandhills Edge Stock Dog Trials held last Saturday and Sunday in the Niewohner Arena on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The third annual event in Albion was sanctioned by both the National Cattle Dog Association and Southwest Cattle Dog Association.

Competition involved as many as 30 dog owners/handlers competing in five classes. Largest class was the open class where the 30 most experienced teams of dogs and handlers competed.

Mark and Aliscia Benes of Albion were in charge of the trial. Mark and his dog, Kobe, also won first place in the nursery division for dogs age three and younger.