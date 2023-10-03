Two die in truck roll-over south of Tilden, Sept. 28

A roll-over accident south of Tilden claimed the lives of two men early last Thursday, Sept. 28, on Highway 45 south of Tilden.

Antelope County Sheriff’s Department was called to the accident scene at 5:22 a.m., seven miles south of Tilden.

The victims were James “Jamie” M. Rose, Jr., 50, of Albion, and Juan Ruiz Jr., 29, of Newman Grove. The two were headed north toward Tilden in a garbage truck owned by Bud’s Sanitary Service, LLC, where both were employed.

The Sheriff’s Department reported the vehicle left the roadway, lost control and rolled on the west side of the highway. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, and no seatbelts were in use.

Antelope County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Tilden Fire and Rescue, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies.