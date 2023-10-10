Boone Central adopts policy on athletics participation

Boone Central School Board adopted a policy Monday night stating that athletic participation in sixth through 12th grades will be determined by a student’s biological sex at birth.

In making this policy, the school district joined several other districts across the state, and complied with state law that directs state agencies to define “female” and “male” as a person’s sex assigned at birth.

The statement on gender identification was adopted as Student Association Activities Policy 5069, which also allows any student (regardless of their birth sex) to participate in any extracurricular activity (including after-school clubs) that allows both boys and girls to participate.

The policy was adopted by unanimous vote.