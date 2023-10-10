Coronation highlights Newman Grove Homecoming Week

Homecoming Week was held Oct. 2-7, and a highlight was the coronation ceremony on Saturday night, Oct. 7, in the school gym.

The Homecoming King was Giles Deeder, son of Kortni Deeder. Homecoming Queen was Cora Patzel, daughter of Kevin and Delores Patzel.

Other senior royalty candidates were Christyan Anderson, daughter of Jason and Mandy Anderson; Carmen Montoya, daughter of Jose and Amy Montoya; Trent Patzel, son of Troy and Karla Patzel, and Austin Wiese, son of Jason and Tami Wiese.

Junior attendants were Emily Schlecht, daughter of Lori Morgan and Neil Schlecht, and Evan Langunes-Perrin, guardians Hailee Perrin and Garrett Holscher. The sophomore attendants were Kailey Patzel, daughter of Troy and Karla Patzel, and Owen Kaufman, son of Luke and Tammy Kaufman. Attendants for the freshman class were Allyx Forre, daughter of Dusty and Erin Forre, and Dylan Luetkenhaus, son of Terry and Angela Luetkenhaus.

