St. Edward Band marches in Harvest of Harmony Parade

St Edward Public School ‘s 7-12 Marching Band was among more than 90 marching bands participating in the 81st Harvest of Harmony Parade last Saturday, Oct. 7.

Above, band members were warming up in preparation for the parade start.

St. Edward had a total of 27 students marching, with four unable to march due to sports injuries.

Drum Major was sophomore Olivia Reardon. Four cheerleaders also marched with the band this year.