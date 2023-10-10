Work progressing on new Levander Funeral Home

Construction work is progressing well at the new Levander Funeral Home on south Sixth Street in Albion.

Goal for completion of the 10,000 square foot building is the end of 2023.

The outside structure is mostly completed except for installation of stone on the front and the main doors on the west.

Most of the construction has now moved inside, where drywall finishing and painting, plumbing, electrical and HVAC finish work are underway.

The new building will incorporate new technology and provide much more service space for the funeral home, according to owner Tony Levander.

Everything will be on one level as opposed to the three levels in the current funeral home located at Third and Marengo Streets. Largest spaces will be the main reception area on the west, and the chapel area which can hold more than 200 people.